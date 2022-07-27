Cone Health CareLink goes pink for Women's Only 5K Walk and Run

"PinkLink" hit the road this week, raising awareness and reminding participants to mark their calendars.

Cone Health is celebrating a milestone Women's Only 5K Walk & Run with a special addition to its fleet of CareLink ambulances.

Beginning this week, "PinkLink" is back on the road to build excitement for the Women's Only, raise breast cancer awareness and send a message to the community.

A freshly wrapped CareLink ambulance has traded in its standard teal and navy color scheme for a pink decal commemorating the 30th Women's Only 5K.

"We're happy to support the women of the Woman's Only 5K," Thomas Tucker with Cone Health CareLink said. "We're here to support you and represent you, and I hope we can do that in the best way possible."

The 30th Anniversary Women's Only 5K Walk & Run will be held Saturday, October 1.

Proceeds from the event provide local woman with screening mammograms and help meet expenses associated with breast cancer treatment.

Women can register for the event at womensonly5k.com