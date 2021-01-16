Cone Health will halt non-emergency surgeries to free up beds, staff for COVID patients

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is putting 3 local hospitals on pause for non-emergency surgeries. This is to ensure that COVID-19 patients have beds and to free up staff to attend to those patients.
According to Doug Allred with Cone Health, Moses Cone Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, & Burlington’s Alamance Regional Medical Center, will not offer non-emergency surgeries beginning Jan. 25.
"Some surgeries will still take place at outpatient surgery centers that are not attached to a hospital that typically do surgeries that allow you to go home the same day," Allred said.
Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville plans only to reduce the number of elective surgeries it offers during this time instead of halting them all completely.