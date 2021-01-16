Cone Health will halt non-emergency surgeries to free up beds, staff for COVID patients

Moses Cone Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, & Burlington’s Alamance Regional Medical Center, will not offer non-emergency surgeries beginning Jan. 25.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is putting 3 local hospitals on pause for non-emergency surgeries. This is to ensure that COVID-19 patients have beds and to free up staff to attend to those patients.

According to Doug Allred with Cone Health, Moses Cone Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, & Burlington’s Alamance Regional Medical Center, will not offer non-emergency surgeries beginning Jan. 25.

"Some surgeries will still take place at outpatient surgery centers that are not attached to a hospital that typically do surgeries that allow you to go home the same day," Allred said.