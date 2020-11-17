'This really is a crisis' | Triad hospitals 'strained' as hospitalizations increase

Cone Health said Tuesday it is treating more than 100 coronavirus patients for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health hit a grim milestone as cases, tests and hospitalizations rose across the Triad Tuesday.

The hospital is treating more than 100 coronavirus patients for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

"While our hospitals have the capacity they're feeling the strain, particularly in the Triad area," NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

NCDHHS coronavirus showed more than 400 hospitalized in the Triad, one of the highest rates in the state.

"This really is a crisis," Dr. Bruce Swords said, "If we don't take this seriously, our health systems and our partners could get overwhelmed with taking care of COVID patients."

Dr. Bruce Swords is Cone Health's Chief Physician Executive and said Cone Health is treating three times the number of patients they did in September.

Swords said 103 people were being treated for the virus at its hospitals Tuesday. Most of them are at the Green Valley campus which has a capacity for up to 116 patients.

There will come a time where we will have all 116 beds fully staffed and available and we haven't had to do that yet," Swords said.

Cone Health said it has more beds at other hospitals to treat additional patients. Swords said the timing of the rise in cases and hospitalizations is concerning.

We are entering the colder months and he said transmission is easier indoors. Plus, the holidays are around the corner.

"The holidays that have happened during this COVID era," Swords said, "After every one, we have seen a bump in the number of COVID cases cared for in our hospital."

Cone Health said current projections show the patient census could reach as high as 150 patients by the end of the year.

Cone Health is urging people to take the following steps in an effort to prevent the spread: