GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is a true work of art! That’s a new mosaic at Cone Health. But this isn’t just any mosaic it’s a special community piece of artwork that’s capturing visitors.

The mosaic is made up of 5,000 pieces of student art thanks to some creative kids with Guilford County Schools. The artwork is creative, imaginative, and heartfelt that’s drawn or painted onto small tiles. But when you step back or forward that’s when it reveals something truly special with each image.

Cone Health said the project has been a long time in the making. More than 10,000 created the artwork as a collaboration to make the project come to life.

Visitors can check it out at the Cone Health North Tower Entrance off Church Street in Greensboro.

