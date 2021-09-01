Former Women's Hospital has new owner

Deep River Partners now owns the decommissioned hospital that was used as a COVID-19-only facility for 11 months during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The former Cone Health Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road in Greensboro has a new owner - real estate development company Deep River Partners.

Steve Shavitz with Deep River Partners tells WFMY News 2 they are exploring all options for what the decommissioned hospital can become. They hope to have some direction by the end of the year or sooner, he said.

Deep River currently owns most of Green Valley Office Park. The company has invested in buildings within the park since the early 2,000s.

The company's recent projects include Trader Joe's and Iberia Bank, according to its website.

Cone Health said the deal with the Deep River Partners was reached 18 months ago but wasn't finalized until Wednesday.

The developer postponed its plans for the building so Cone Health could use it as a COVID-19 care facility. The COVID-19 hospital was open for 11 months.

“I get asked a lot about reopening Green Valley as a COVID-19 facility," Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said. "We have reached the decision that COVID-19 isn’t going away and has become part of the current health care landscape. We drew on the lessons from Green Valley, and today we can treat large numbers of COVID-19 patients in our main hospitals.”

More than 4,700 people with COVID-19 were treated at the Green Valley campus. COVID-19 testing and a clinic treating people with COVID-19 using monoclonal antibodies moved to other locations earlier this summer.