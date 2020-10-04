GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we give our endless appreciation to hospital workers battling the coronavirus on the front lines, Cone Health is saying thank you right back.

Cone Health made a long list of every restaurant, cafe, company, business and person they want to thank for their support of donations, or discounts during the pandemic.

Converge Coffee Bar & Café in Burlington made the list!

"Anybody who is medical personnel helping on the front lines like EMT's, firefighters, police officers anybody like that we’re offering a free drip 12 oz coffee to them," Converge co-owner Kimberly Jordan said.

She modestly says she didn't expect to be recognized in any way by Cone.

"It's really just all about them," Jordan said. "It's not about us getting a 'thank you' we just take solace in knowing we were able to help out and do a small part for them and show a little encouragement to them for everything they’re sacrificing."

Beside food service, Cone Health also made a list of those who have stepped up to donate medical supplies like PPE.

Mebane Veterinary Hospital is on that list.

"The North Carolina Veterinary School has been in contact with us and they sent out an email requesting that everybody donate what the hospitals need right now, what they can't get," Ann Brady said.

Brady said the Mebane Veterinary Hospital donated surgical masks and some disposable gowns.

"I've had this mask that I've had for two weeks now it’s the only one I have for my surgeries and for talking to people," Brady said.

Even though donating to Cone Health left her veterinary hopsital with no PPE, she says she was happy to do it.

"They need it more than we do so I mean they’re putting themselves in danger and we’re not."

Local businesses are giving back in a time when they have little to give because of dining changes enforced by the stay-at-home order, which makes it that much more extraordinary that they are still stepping up.

"As bad as it is, this is a time when people really shine too and that’s what its really all about," Jordan stated. "We all wish it was different but some really great things come to the surface when times like this are really tough."









