GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone health honored one of its long-time nurses Friday with a sculpture. Sarah Bean admitted the first baby at the Women's hospital. The refurbished sculpture was moved from Women’s Hospital to the new Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital, Cone Health says.

The hospital says "Bean rocked half the babies born in Greensboro during her career at Cone Health"

The sculpture is a rocking chair with her likeness carved into it. Check out the photos of the sculpture.