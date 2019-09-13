GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone health honored one of its long-time nurses Friday with a sculpture. Sarah Bean admitted the first baby at the Women's hospital. The refurbished sculpture was moved from Women’s Hospital to the new Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital, Cone Health says.  

The hospital says "Bean rocked half the babies born in Greensboro during her career at Cone Health"

The sculpture is a rocking chair with her likeness carved into it. Check out the photos of the sculpture.

PHOTOS | Cone Health Dedicates Sculpture 'Baby Rocking Nurse'
RN Sarah Bean observes the chair sculpture dedicated to her. She worked for the Women's hospital for 23 years and was known for her love of rocking babies to bed.
