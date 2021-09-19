Cone Health to open pediatric COVID-19 testing sites in Guilford, Rockingham counties

The organization said the decision comes due to an increased demand for pediatric testing as students continue the school year.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Cone Health will start offering pediatric COVID testing at sites in Guilford and Rockingham counties starting Monday, according to health officials.

The organization said the decision comes due to an increased demand for pediatric testing as students continue the school year.

Testing sites include:

Greensboro Women’s Health Care – 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101, Greensboro

617 South Main Street, Reidsville (across from Annie Penn Hospital)

According to officials, testing at the Greensboro site will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and at the Reidsville site on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Officials said testing at both sites will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and require an appointment.

Sites in Guilford and Rockingham counties will offer testing to people ages 18 and younger.

Visit Cone Health’s website to register.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.