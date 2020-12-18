'A sense of relief' | Cone Health vaccinates first healthcare workers in Greensboro

More than 50 Cone Health Green Valley staff members got the first of two coronavirus vaccines Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health vaccinates first healthcare workers in Greensboro

Coronavirus vaccinations began in Greensboro Friday as Cone Health immunized it's first healthcare workers.

"It went fine, she did great. I barely felt it but yeah it was good," Dr. Brent McQuaid said.

McQuaid leads medical workers at Cone Health's coronavirus hospital, Green Valley. He was the first to get the shot.

He gave a big thumbs up after getting the vaccine and said it means a lot for him and his coworkers.

"It really gives a lot of hope because that's what we need right now. You know, there's rising numbers, there are lots and lots of patients that are out there. Fortunately, we've got a very good response here at Cone but the community needs hope," McQuaid said.

Most of the healthcare workers who got their vaccines Friday are Green Valley staff like respiratory therapist Sue Palmer.

"It's just a sense of relief to be honest with you," Palmer said, "We've been treating these COVID patients here at our Green Valley location now since March and I would like to see it end."

A handful of those vaccinated came from Cone Health's other hospitals, like Dr. Jayashree Ravishankar. She is an infectious disease doctor at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

"The clinic starts next week so I would say to my people at Alamance-Burlington please sign up and as you see this doesn't even hurt, you don't even feel the shot going in. It was just like butter," Ravishankar said.

Everyone vaccinated at Green Valley Friday sat for 15 minutes of observation for side effects after getting their shot.

The first shipment of nearly 6,000 vaccines came Thursday and the event was just the beginning of Cone Health's vaccine rollout.

Those healthcare workers most at risk for coming in contact with the virus are getting the shot now, as part of the state's distribution plan.

The first healthcare workers at Moses Cone Hospital will get their vaccines Sunday. Alamance Regional Medical Center will give vaccines starting Tuesday.

Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville will start giving vaccines after the holidays on December 29.