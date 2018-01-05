ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. -- A Confederate flag flying in Orange County could lead to changes in guidelines for what’s allowed.

Currently, there are no restrictions on the height of a flagpole or the size of the flag but those rules could change.

The flag in question is located off Highway 70. From the road, the flag is not really easy to see. In fact, you have to stop and get out of your vehicle to get a really good look.

Kaylie Hardward said, “I think it is their opinion, they can do what they want, I don’t find it racist.”

Catherine Cahn said, “Historically I think it has certain connotations and then socially it has different connotations like anything else it depends on who is holding it and how they are carrying it.”

According to the department of planning zoning, there are no restrictions on the size of a flag or flagpole, however, the planning board recommended changes at their last meeting.

Proposed rules as written now would place restrictions on the height of a flagpole and the size of the flags and also how far back it has to be from property lines.

