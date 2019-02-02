WILKESBORO, N.C. — A Confederate memorial and a Revolutionary War statue were vandalized in Wilkesboro on Friday.

The Revolutionary War statue was of Colonel Ben Cleveland.

Also vandalized was the Civil War memorial to Wilkes Confederate soldiers.

According to a Facebook post from the Wilkesboro Police Department, both were vandalized sometime Friday night.

Officers are now seeking out information to find who may be responsible for the incident.

Those with information about the incident are urged to call Wilkesboro police at (336) 666-7277 or Wilkes Crimestoppers at (336) 667-8900 to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward.

