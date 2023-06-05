Conference held to approve request for disaffiliation from United Methodist Church

192 United Methodist Churches in the Western North Carolina Chapter are looking to separate from the organization.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Changes could be coming for more than 65 churches in the Piedmont and Foothills of North Carolina.

On Saturday, the Western Conference of the United Methodist Church held a special meeting to discuss the disaffiliation of those churches.

Throughout the conference 192 Churches are looking to separate from the organization because of their stand on sexuality and restrictions on same-sex marriage.

"As I have stated before, we are not enemies," said Resident Bishop Ken Carter of the Western Conference of the United Methodist Church. "By action of the annual conference you will be free to be an independent church or a global Methodist church or a southern Methodist church or part of some other denomination. That is your work to do."

Much of Saturday's special conference was spent thanking the churches for their work in the communities they serve.

At the end of the virtual meeting, members voted whether or not to allow each individual church to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

Preliminary results are expected to be available by Monday.

A final vote will be shared by the end of next week.

"It's important that we pause for a moment and to give thanks for the history of these churches as we prepare to continue in our response of their decision," said Bishop Carter.

Right now there are 953 churches affiliated with the UMC.

Once this process is complete, 761 churches are expected to remain a part of the organization.

Churches in our area requesting disaffiliation include:

Bethel United Methodist Church (Climax)

Bethel United Methodist Church (Oak Ridge)

Mizpah United Methodist Church (Reidsville)

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church (Reidsville)

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church (Trinity)

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church (Stokesdale)

Palestine United Methodist Church (Stokesdale)

Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church (Pleasant Garden)

Prospect United Methodist Church (Archdale)

Rehobeth United Methodist Church (Greensboro)

Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church (High Point)

Shiloh United Methodist Church (Liberty)

Tabernacle United Methodist Church (Greensboro)

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church (Denton)

Cid United Methodist Church (Denton)

Clear Springs United Methodist Church (Denton)

Farmer United Methodist Church (Denton)

Mount Shepherd United Methodist Church (Asheboro)

Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church (Lexington)

New Hope United Methodist Church (Asheboro)

New Hope United Methodist Church (Denton)

Oak Grove United Methodist Church (Asheboro)

Pisgah United Methodist Church (Asheboro)

Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church (Seagrove)

Tyro United Methodist Church (Lexington)

Antioch United Methodist Church (Belews Creek)

Arcadia United Methodist Church (Clemmons)

Baltimore United Methodist Church (East Bend)

Bethel United Methodist Church (Thomasville)

Bethesda United Methodist Church (Pine Hall)

Bethlehem United Methodist Church (Advance)

Center United Methodist Church (Mocksville)

Center United Methodist Church (Welcome)

Center United Methodist Church (Yadkinville)

Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church (Mocksville)

Concord United Methodist Church (Lewisville)

Dulin United Methodist Church (Mocksville)

Elbaville United Methodist Church (Advance)

Elm Grove United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)

Farview United Methodist Church (Pinnacle)

Fairview United Methodist Church (Thomasville)

Farmington United Methodist Church (Mocksville)

Friendship United Methodist Church (Lexington)

Fulton United Methodist Church (Advance)

Good Hope United Methodist Church (Lexington)

Hatcher's Chapel United Methodist Church (Claudville)

Kingswood United Methodist Church (Rural Hall)

Midway United Methodist Church (Lexington)

Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church (Boonville)

Mocks United Methodist Church (Advance)

Mount Herman United Methodist Church (Mount Airy)

Mount Olive United Methodist Church (Yadkinville)

Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church (Tobaccoville)

Palmyra United Methodist Church (Germanton)

Pine Grove United Methodist Church (Kernersville)

Pine Woods United Methodist Church (Thomasville)

Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church (Thomasville)

Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church (Pfafftown)

Salem United Methodist Church (Mocksville)

Shiloh United Methodist Church (Lexington)

Shoals United Methodist Church (Pinnacle)

Smith Grove United Methodist Church (Mocksville)

Snow Hill United Methodist Church (Danbury)

Tabernacle United Methodist Church (Tobaccoville)

Trinity United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)

Whitaker's Chapel United Methodist Church (Pilot Mountain)

A full list of the churches and their petitions can be found on the conference website.

We reached out to churches requesting disaffiliation in our area.

Few got back with us and none were willing to interview.