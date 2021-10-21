Congress looking to prioritize mental health in schools

Congresswoman Kathy Manning introduces bi-partisan legislation to improve mental health resources in schools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the White House to the classroom, mental health has become more of a priority.

Unfortunately, sobering statistics have amplified its importance.

For example, since the start of the pandemic, there's been a 25% increase in pediatric emergency room admissions for mental health reasons. There's been a 30% increase in adolescent eating disorders.

These are numbers Congresswoman Kathy Manning hopes to tackle through the new 'Improving Mental Health and Wellness in Schools Act.'

The goal is to teach kids the importance of taking care of not just their physical health, but mental stability as well.

There's also funding in this to increase the number of mental health professionals available to the students while they're in school.

She said she has seen the impact the pandemic has had first hand on mental health. She also said both parents and teachers have reached out to her with their concern.

"There's been a lot of emotional and mental stress and those are real issues, they need to be addressed. Its ok to talk about it and we need to make sure that our students feel comfortable talking about it and feel comfortable asking for help when they need it," Manning said.

Social media plays an important role in this too.

Jaren Doby, an outpatient mental health therapist with Novant Health, said parents need to teach kids to mind their social media manners.

He said its also important to set boundaries for content and screen time.

"You’re not alone with what you’re dealing with. Whether you’re on the parental side and dealing it or you’re a student, young child dealing with any kind of issue, whether it’s online or in person not to diminish anyone’s feelings but to normalize the fact that you know more people are experiencing these kinds of things especially online," Doby said.

If you're a parent here are some important warning signs that something could be wrong:

Changes in sleep patterns

Changes in appetite

Mood or behavior changes

Giving away items

Engagement or lack thereof