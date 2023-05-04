Congress working on how to deal with nation's debt limit

Democrats and Republicans can't seem to reach an agreement.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lawmakers are at odds on how to help fund the government and stop the markets from tanking.

Washington is fighting over how to deal with the nation's debt limit. It caps the amount of money the federal government can borrow to pay its bills.

But Democrats and Republicans can't seem to reach an agreement.

Last week, House Republicans passed a bill to raise the debt limit. However, the bill has a lot of strings attached.

That includes trillions in spending cuts in order to avoid a historic default.

Senate Democrats and President Biden say there's no way that bill becomes law.

Now House Democrats are taking steps to bypass Republicans and force a vote on a debt limit increase of their own without as many cuts.

But it's still unlikely.

If the government defaults on its debt, it would be unprecedented.

Financial markets could tank, loans would go up, and payments could stop on things like social security.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts