Congress members respond to President Trump's tweet on possibly delaying elections

The president is being met with criticism on his suggestion that elections may need to be delayed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officials across states and on Capitol Hill have responded to President Donald Trump suggesting the November election should be postponed.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Top Republican congress members rejected the suggestion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the date of the election is permanent. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said the election should still go as plans.

North Carolina congress members were generally against the idea.

A representative for Republican Congressman Ted Budd said he didn’t have time for an interview Thursday but he was not in favor of changing the date of the election.

We reached out to Senator Richard Burr's office. He did not have a statement.

Democratic congress members held largely negative views on the tweet.

“This is another outrageous attack on our most fundamental rights and institutions by this president. The president, again, falsely and without any evidence claims that mail-in voting this November will be fraudulent and inaccurate. This ridiculous statement was made despite his, along with many other officials in his administration, use of mail-in voting. He absolutely has no authority to change our election date and Congress will not do it for him. The American people will speak loudly and clearly on November 3rd.” - Congressman G.K. Butterfield (D)