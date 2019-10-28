GREENSBORO, N.C. — U.S. Representative Mark Walker will lead a congressional hearing on human trafficking on Monday. WFMY News 2 will stream the hearing live online and on Facebook.

The hearing will take place at the Old County Courthouse in Greensboro starting at 9 a.m. A subcommittee will talk about how to combat human trafficking - nationally and locally.

Walker serves as the Ranking Member, or top Republican on the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee. He and his colleagues on the subcommittee will be joined by the following witnesses:

Ms. Christine Shaw Long, the Executive Director of the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission, North Carolina Judicial Branch.

Mr. Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, Charlotte Field Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security.

Mr. Carl L. Wall, II, Special Agent in Charge for the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation for the Human Trafficking Unit.

Ms. Aundrea Azelton, Chief Deputy for the Randolph County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office.

