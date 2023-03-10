Congressman carjacked in Southeast DC

The carjacking victim was Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX). His office says he was not injured and is doing OK.

WASHINGTON — Police say a sitting member of Congress was carjacked Monday night in Southeast D.C.

At 9:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed there was an armed carjacking that occurred at the intersection of K Street and New Jersey Avenue, SE. Investigators say a white Honda CHR with Texas tags RYL-2900 was stolen from a member of Congress. Police say the car was later recovered, but could not say whether the tags identified the driver as a member of Congress.

Police initially put out a lookout for three men wearing black all alleged to be involved in the carjacking.

WUSA9 has confirmed that the carjacking victim was Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX). His office says he was not injured and is doing OK. Chief of Staff for Cuellar released a statement following the carjacking Monday night:

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

The investigation into the armed carjacking is active and ongoing.

According to DC Police's crime data, carjackings are up 108% this year compared to the same time in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tip line at 50411.

The Navy Yard area where the attack happened has been heavily redeveloped and includes a lot of apartment buildings where lawmakers live. It's also blocks away from the Navy Yard Metro station.

Rep. Cuellar is in his 10th term in the House. He was one of the Democrats who joined Republicans in blocking D.C.'s criminal code reform legislation earlier this year.

Congressman Cuellar is the second lawmaker to be the victim of a crime in D.C. this year. Back in February, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig fought off an attacker in her apartment building using hot coffee.

Craig said even before being attacked, she worried about her safety as a politician.

"Unfortunately, members of Congress and many other elected officials have received a lot more direct threats," she said.

In June, a congressman's staffer was also attacked during an attempted robbery.