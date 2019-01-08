BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Conservators Center in Caswell County is contesting a citation issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSH) after an intern was killed by a lion.

The investigation began after intern Alex Black was killed back in December.

In June, the N.C. Department of Labor issued $3,000 in citations, after OSH found that the Center exposed hazards to employees who worked there.

The case is now being handled by an OSH Review Commission - an independent board appointed by the governor.

State officials say the process could take at least several months to settle.

