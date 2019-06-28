BURLINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor has issued the Conservators Center three serious citations, totaling a penalty of $3,000, following the investigation of a deadly lion attack.
A lion attacked and killed intern Alex Black while she was cleaning a cage in December.
The Occupational Safety and Health division (OSH) found that the Center exposed hazards to employees who worked there.
The four-page OSH document shows those hazards involve the lion that killed Black.
The Conservators Center has 15 days from when they get the citation to request a meeting with the Labor Board, and argue against these findings, or pay the penalty.
RELATED: Family Of Woman Mauled By Lion Pushes For New Regulations
RELATED: Aunt Of Conservators Center Lion Attack Victim Writes Letter To NC Lawmakers For Stricter Sanctuary Rules
RELATED: Inside The Conservators Center After Deadly Lion Attack
RELATED: Medical Examiner Report: Witness Says Gate Wasn't Closed Properly In Deadly Lion Attack
RELATED: USDA Inspection Report For Conservators Center Complete After Deadly Lion Attack
RELATED: Autopsy Reveals Lion That Killed Conservators Center Intern Had No Infections Or Diseases
RELATED: 8 Bullets, 3 Tranquilizer Darts Used to Take Down Lion After It Killed Worker at the Conservators Center
RELATED: The Conservators Center Deadly Lion Attack Raises Questions About AZA Accreditation & Safety Standards
RELATED: 'We've Had a Lion Attack': The 911 Call Made After a Lion Killed a Conservators Center Worker Released
RELATED: 'A Person is Dead, An Animal is Dead': Neighbors, Sheriff React To Deadly Lion Attack at the Conservators Center
RELATED: Woman Killed by Lion at the Conservators Center in NC; Family Releases Statement
RELATED: What We Know About the Deadly Lion Attack at the Conservators Center in NC