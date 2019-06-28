BURLINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor has issued the Conservators Center three serious citations, totaling a penalty of $3,000, following the investigation of a deadly lion attack.

A lion attacked and killed intern Alex Black while she was cleaning a cage in December.

The Occupational Safety and Health division (OSH) found that the Center exposed hazards to employees who worked there.

The four-page OSH document shows those hazards involve the lion that killed Black.

The Conservators Center has 15 days from when they get the citation to request a meeting with the Labor Board, and argue against these findings, or pay the penalty.

