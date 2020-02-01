WHITSETT, N.C. — A man has died after a construction accident on Tuesday.

It happened at a site in the 6500 block of Judge Adams Road.

According to N.C. Department of Labor, the worker was employed by Eddie George and Co. and fell from a platform while installing a grate floor.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died of his injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division will now take over the accident investigation.

