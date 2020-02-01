WHITSETT, N.C. — A man has died after a construction accident on Tuesday.
It happened at a site in the 6500 block of Judge Adams Road.
According to N.C. Department of Labor, the worker was employed by Eddie George and Co. and fell from a platform while installing a grate floor.
He was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died of his injuries.
The Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division will now take over the accident investigation.
Other stories:
LIVE: Greensboro Aquatic Center makes 'major' announcement
Accused triple murderer got in hit and run accident before arrest, driving the car of a man she allegedly killed
Golden Globes will serve plant-based meal at awards ceremony
Woman arrested after 2 children and adult found dead in Greensboro New Year’s Day shooting