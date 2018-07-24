GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- A longtime business in downtown Greensboro suddenly closed Monday.

The owner of Chakras Spa & Salon on South Elm Street confirmed he closed down his business.

“Yes, we’re unfortunately closed. A very sad day for all of us here," said owner Tim Smith. ”Perhaps we just were no longer relevant downtown.”

In a phone call with WFMY News 2 Tuesday, Smith said he was hopeful last week the business could stay open but realized Monday that wasn't an option and decided to shut it down.

Beth Fitzgerald, a teacher in Rockingham County, says she tried to call Chakras Monday to schedule an appointment but was told they were shutting down.

"At that point I’m like, you're kidding! Well, what do I do with my $350 gift certificate?"

Fitzgerald says she received the gift certificate from her children this March as a birthday gift. She doesn't want their hard earned money to go to waste.

"I don’t understand how a business owner knowing full well that perhaps the company is not on stable footing could issue these certificates and take people’s money and then just close their doors and there’s no recourse."

Fitzgerald isn't alone. Several others have reached out to WFMY News 2 asking what they should do about unused gift certificates.

The owner says he's not exactly sure yet. He says he might try to work with other businesses downtown to try and see who will accept them. There have also been several businesses coming forward saying they will honor Chakras certificates.

"I feel like for me if somebody actually gives me a gift certificate it’s like this big build up and now it’s a huge let down," explains Crystal Jones, owner of Luxury of Greensboro, a spa on E. Cornwallis Dr.

She says it's sad to see another business shut down and wants to make sure clients don't lose out. She's willing to accept certificates at her spa and she also says Chakras employees are also able to apply to work there.

"Why not try to help them find somewhere where they can at least go and they don’t feel like they’re being taken?"

Fitzgerald says she was told to send a letter to the business requesting a refund. She put one in the mail Monday afternoon after finding out the spa were closing. Her hope is that she'll get a refund or maybe be able to reimburse the certificate for products from the salon.

"I guess that the lesson would be when a consumer buys a service, you have to be very cautious because you never know whether or not you’re going to be able to cash it in."

The spa has been located in downtown Greensboro for the past 17 years. It has been one of the main stay businesses as Greensboro has done major makeovers of its downtown to attract more people.

It opened on State Street and moved to downtown Greensboro in 2001.

Smith says he hopes to know more about what clients can do with gift certificates by the end of the week.

