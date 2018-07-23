The City of Greensboro is cracking down on improper recycling and you could lose your privileges.

The city found that more people are putting trash into their recycling bins which contaminates the entire stash.

The average amount of contamination around the entire country is 5 percent. But in Greensboro, that number jumps to 21 percent, the city confirms.

The City is now monitoring what you're putting in recycling bins. They plan to tag contaminated bins and the owner will be notified.

The city says they could take your recycling bin and privileges, if you continue to improperly recycle.

But if you need a reason to recycle, believe it or not, it could actually save you money.

It costs taxpayers more money when trash is put in the recycling, because it takes more manpower to remove what doesn't belong.

