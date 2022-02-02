Continue to pray for those impacted by the Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire | My 2 Cents

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman gives her '2 Cents' on why it's important to stay calm and listen to officials in times of emergency.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — News about the massive fire burning at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem was a shock to many of us.

The past two days have been chaotic, especially for the thousands of people who had to leave their homes and evacuate while first responders try to get the fire under control.

In a news conference, Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said in his 33 years of service, no fire has ever put him on edge like this one. He said if an explosion were to happen, it would be unprecedented.

This stark possibility is scary to think about and the severity of the situation may have you questioning a lot.

How long will it take to put the fire out?

When will it be safe for me to go back home?

How will the air quality impact my health and my family?

It's important during these times we do our best to stay calm and listen to the direction of public officials.

We will continue to do our best here at News 2 to keep you updated on the latest information.

Thank you to the first responders for your hard work and bravery.

Thank you to everyone in the community for stepping up and helping those in need as residents around the plant continue to relocate.

Continue to pray for those impacted by this fire and know that we will get through this together.