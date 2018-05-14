GREENSBORO, NC – A tornado wrecked section of Greensboro; scattered through the debris and damaged homes, you see several signs from C Glenn Construction, promising renovations and new construction.

But, Councial Glenn, the owner of C Glenn Construction, faces several allegations and complaints. They include, working as a contract without a license, impersonating an electrician, taking people’s money and not completing the work and possessing a fake license.

BACKGROUND

In a 2013 video posted to C Glenn Construction’s YouTube page, Glenn said, “C Glenn Construction would love to have the opportunity to complete one of your projects, whether it’s a new home construction, addition or renovation.”

The video is a promo, showing two satisfied customers. But, at the time the video was posted, Glenn didn’t have a license and still doesn’t according to a 2016 court order and the NC Licensing Board for General Contractors.

C. Glenn Construction Court Order

In North Carolina, according to G.S. 87-1, anyone working as a general contractor on projects over $30,000 must have a license. Without a license, contractors like Glenn, are legally able to work on projects under $30,000. So, at the time the 2013 video was posted, Glenn wasn’t legally able to promise ‘new home construction,’ unless the home was built for under $30,000.

The court order reads in part, “Defendants (Glenn) are not now and never have been the holders of a valid license or certificate of renewal of license to practice general contracting in North Carolina.”

Curtis Huff, a field investigator with the NC Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) confirmed Glenn still does not have a license as of early May 2018. Huff added Glenn is currently being investigated for two complaints of unauthorized/unlicensed practice.

It’s not the first time Glenn was reprimanded. The same 2016 court order referenced earlier, bans Glenn from working as a general contractor on projects over $30,000 without a license. The court found he was paid over $40,000 for a job, but “misrepresented the cost of construction as $27,500 to the Guilford County Inspections Department.”

It’s important to note, the law means a general contractor cannot work or get paid for projects over $30,000.

A quick check of Glenn’s criminal background shows he was convicted multiple times for writing worthless checks and embezzlement.

Glenn’s company has an ‘F’ rating with the Better Business Bureau for two consumer complaints and one customer review.

“All three of these consumers say they paid money upfront and then Mr. Glenn didn’t deliver on services and they couldn’t get a refund from Mr. Glenn,” said the BBB’s Lechelle Yates.

Yates is familiar with C Glenn Construction and the owner.

“Mr. Glenn is one of the reasons,” began Yates, “why we always tell consumers that you want to check out a company before you hire them.”

FAKE LICENSE

The BBB Serving Central NC received a copy of a fake license from a customer, making a complaint against C Glenn Construction.

In an email obtained by News 2, the customer writes to the BBB, ‘this is the forwarded information Mr. Glenn gave us, including the license. Looks like he had sent it to someone else originally before forwarding to us.”

Holding a copy of the license, which Yates said, “Consumers would ask if Mr. Glenn had a license and consumer say that he said yes, I have a license. In one case, the consumer said he produced a license, but it actually has someone else’s license number on it."

A fake license given to the Better Business Bureau by a consumer, claiming this is the license Glenn provided to them.

MARK LINDSAY

Mark Lindsay is a license general contractor. The license number, 52323, is registered to Lindsay. On the fake license, is shows Lindsay’s license number, but C Glenn Construction’s company name as the entity possessing the number and register to practice general contracting.

“I am not C Glenn,” Lindsay said, “but that is my licensing number.”

Lindsay says he knows Glenn but is not affiliated with Glenn’s company. The contractor said he learned of the fake license, when the NCLBGC contacted him. He was sent a packet as part of an investigation into him, for giving Glenn his license number.

During a second interview with 2 Wants to Know, Lindsay said he did not at any point in time give C Glenn Construction of Councial Glenn permission to use his license number.

“Not at all. It’s against the law to let anyone use your license,” said Lindsay. “I have a name to clear, which is my name.”

Lindsay said he learned of the investigation into his license number in early May and knows it will be difficult to prove he didn’t lend his number to Glenn.

“Anybody can download a certificate and put your licensing number on it. So, we have to watch out for things like this.”

WALTER WINCHESTER

Walter Winchester is a licensed electrician. Winchester once completed a job for Glenn, but said he later distanced himself from Glenn and his company.

Winchester recently filed a complaint against Glenn with the NC Board Examiners of Electrical Contractors (NCBEEC), claiming Glenn impersonated him on a bid for a job.

“In March of last year,” Winchester began, “He told the people he was Connections Electric. That’s the name that he bid the jobs under. That’s my company. He is not affiliated with my company at all.”

The official complaint, given to 2 Wants to Know by Winchester, reads in part, “Councial Glenn also tried to bid work at 1601 S. Benbow Rd. He tried to use my company name to do electrical work on a service change (SIC) also wiring a basement and the kitchen and living room.”

Winchester contacted 2 Wants to Know and both the licensing boards for electricians and general contractors because he wanted people to know about Glenn’s business practices.

“I was not going to let him convince people that he was a part of my company or that I had something to do with him.”

COUNCIAL GLENN’S RESPONSE

2 Wants to Know contacted Glenn on May 2nd, after learning of the allegations and investigations into his business. In an over the phone conversation, Glenn admitted he didn’t have a license but was working to get one. Glenn said he needed to consult his attorney before speaking to us on camera.

A week later, on May 8th, Glenn agreed to an on-camera interview at WFMY’s station at 5pm. Glenn never showed up and sent an email at 5:04pm, officially canceling the interview at advice of his attorney.

On the morning of May 9th, Glenn sent a statement. It began, “C Glenn Construction is aware of the complaints made to the Better Business Bureau, as well as the licensing board investigation. Those complaints have already been rectified.”

We contacted Yates, with the BBB, at the time the statement was issued.

Yates said, “Mr. Glenn answered one complaint, didn’t respond to another complaint and did not respond to the customer review. The complaint is still open. Councial Glenn says that he has met the financial request of the complaint. But, the consumer has not confirmed that. The complaint is still open. It has not been rectified.”

Glenn’s statement continues, “We are working with the North Carolina Licensing Board of General Contractors to resolve any further issues.”

According to Huff, the NCLBGC disciplinary review board would review the investigation on May 9th. If they agreed with the investigation results, it would be forwarded to the full board, which meets again in July. If the board saw fit, they could file an injunction.

Glenn, according to the board, is taking a prep class for his license, but has yet to apply for a license. The request would need to be approved by the board.

Throughout Glenn’s statement he said the company strives to follow, “our motto: quality construction at an affordable price.”

The statement ends, “C Glenn Construction has been dedicated to our core values of customer satisfaction and will continue for years to come.”

C Glenn Construction statement.

