Contractor injured after falling off roof at Morehead High School

Rockingham County Schools said the worker was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EDEN, N.C. — A contractor fell from the roof while doing work at a Morehead High School Wednesday morning.

Rockingham County Schools officials said the accident happened around 8:40 a.m.

They said contractors were working on the roof of the school when one of them fell off.

EMS took the contractor to a hospital for injuries.

RCS said any student directly impacted by the accident was able to go home early. The district also provided counselors for students.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.