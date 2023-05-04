Contractor injured after falling off roof at Morehead High School

EDEN, N.C. — A contractor fell from the roof while doing work at a Morehead High School Wednesday morning.
Rockingham County Schools officials said the accident happened around 8:40 a.m.
They said contractors were working on the roof of the school when one of them fell off.
EMS took the contractor to a hospital for injuries.
RCS said any student directly impacted by the accident was able to go home early. The district also provided counselors for students.
