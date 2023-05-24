Taking a closer look at spray foam insulation after massive fire in south Charlotte

Charlotte Fire's investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental. An insulation foam sprayer caught fire on the ground floor while in use.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The massive fire in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood last week is still fresh on the minds of many. WCNC Charlotte learned there's a potential danger when using spray foam insulation, the cause of the fire deemed by the Charlotte Fire Department.

Wednesday afternoon, Jeff Seabury with Seabury Construction worked away on his latest build. The frame is up and he's about to start the next step -- insulation. It's a topic he's been thinking about a lot more recently.

Last week, a massive construction fire in South Park broke out. The five-alarm fire burned down an apartment complex. Around 90 firefighters worked around the clock to extinguish the flames.

The fire killed two people.

Charlotte Fire's investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental. An insulation foam sprayer caught fire on the ground floor while in use.

“Personally, I like using fiberglass insulation, because it’s a lot easier," Seabury said.

Seabury said he doesn't use the spray foam but knows people who swear by it. He said the application process is fast.

“They're like, 'I can save time on this, I can save -- what you do and I can do that in half a day, I can do two jobs when you do one,'” Seabury said.

But while it's faster, safety concerns have been raised. The EPA warned if ignited, the fire could release toxic chemicals into the air.

During the South Park fire, Charlotte Fire and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department warned everyone about the air quality. It said it wasn't sure what was in the air.

WCNC Charlotte called Home Depot and was told spray foam insulation is easily accessible and can be bought in-store, though a worker said they avoid it if possible.



“It would be better to use to [a] roll because there are chemicals in the spray," the Home Depot worker said.

Seabury said he can see the positives to using the spray foam, but said it isn't worth the risks.

