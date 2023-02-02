Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers.
It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m.
The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.
