Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

The Cook Out on Akron Drive was robbed at the drive-thru window in Winston-Salem.
Credit: WFMY/Winston-Salem police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers.

It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m.

The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.  

