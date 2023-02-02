Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

The Cook Out on Akron Drive was robbed at the drive-thru window in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers.

It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m.

The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.