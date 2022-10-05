Cooking incident cause of fire at Hardee's in Burlington on Maple Avenue

Burlington Fire said the fire happened Wednesday on Maple Avenue at around 10 a.m.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A cooking incident at a Hardee’s in Burlington has left over $20,000 worth of damages.

Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes after being called out to the fire.

The fire happened in the hood system over cooking equipment.

Officials said firefighters made sure all employees and customers left safely.

According to Burlington Fire, the extinguishing system in the hood assembly activated and kept the fire from spreading further into the restaurant, with the fire being confined to the hood system itself and the areas adjacent to it.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish remaining hot spots that remained burning following the activation of the extinguishing system.

Officials estimate damages at $20,00 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents of the building.

