GREENSBORO, N.C. — Management at the Cooks Flea Market in Winston-Salem continue to clean up after a fire last week.

They hope to re-open the main building next weekend. The goal is to have it open on June 22 and 23.

The fire happened last Wednesday.

It destroyed part of the roof and several areas inside.

Several people were evacuated, and fire crews rescued one person from inside.

The fire department is still investigating what caused the fire.