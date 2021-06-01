'There has never been a more important time to take this seriously' | Gov. Roy Cooper extends curfew 3 more weeks

The first issued Dec. 8 curfew was set to expire Friday at 5 p.m. but due to rising COVID numbers and hospitalizations, the decision was made for the extension.

During 2021's first update on the spread of the coronavirus, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he would extend the state's COVID-19 curfew for three more weeks.

Originally, the first issued Dec. 8 curfew was set to expire Friday at 5 p.m. but due to rising COVID numbers and hospitalizations, the decision was made for the extension.

"With hospitals feeling the strain and more people sick, there has never been a more important time to take this seriously," Gov. Roy Cooper said.

He also explained that the proper action taken now could help make a difference for hospitals and health care providers as the state continues to get more vaccines.

It was also expressed that until there was enough of a supply to vaccinate the majority of the state, prevention was the best weapon against the spread.

During the presser, it was expressed that North Carolina was seeing its highest COVID numbers since the start of the pandemic.

Cooper said North Carolinians should double-down on wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the virus, especially because of the new, stronger strain of the virus that has been detected in some other states. That new strain of COVID has not been detected in North Carolina.

In addition, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, issued a secretarial directive for North Carolinians to not leave their homes for non-essential activities.

BREAKING: @ncdhhs Secretarial Directive: Stay home. Only leave home for essential activities. Do not have people at your home to visit indoors. @WFMY #2WTK #COVID19 — TanyaRivera (@TanyaRiveraOn2) January 6, 2021