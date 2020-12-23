'Too many families are struggling to pay rent' | Governor Roy Cooper will extend evictions moratorium

North Carolina’s evictions moratorium will be extended through at least January 31.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least January 31, 2021.

“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” said Governor Cooper. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”