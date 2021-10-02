Gov. Roy Cooper signs COVID relief bill distributing federal money

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill from state lawmakers that will distribute money approved by Congress for reopening schools, improving vaccine distribution, and helping people pay their rent.
Many parts of the proposal mirror that of a supplemental request of Cooper. Still up for discussion is an effort by Cooper to provide direct one-time checks to teachers, principals, and staff members.
The COVID relief package Cooper signed includes another opportunity for parents to get $335 checks to help offset costs they've incurred associated with childcare and remote learning.