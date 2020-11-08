Cooper wins key ruling in COVID-19 legal fight with Forest

A judge on Tuesday refused to block temporarily his orders limiting business activities and mass gatherings and mandating face coverings.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has won another legal victory defending his COVID-19 executive orders, this time involving a lawsuit filed by Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

A judge on Tuesday refused to block temporarily his orders limiting business activities and mass gatherings and mandating face coverings.

Forest sued Cooper last month, saying the orders were unlawful because he failed to first get support from the Council of State.

"The governor has repeatedly ignored the law, enacting mandates that selectively target the businesses and citizens of North Carolina without concurrence from a majority of the Council of State,” Lt. Gov. Forest said previously.

Forest claims he was specifically challenging aspects of the governor's Executive Order.

Forest said Cooper did not have the authority to pass the coronavirus pandemic executive orders and needed Council of State permission.

Cooper’s attorneys argued Cooper used part of emergency management law that let him act unilaterally when local governments are unable to respond effectively.

Cooper and Forest are running for governor in November.

"Ultimately the people of North Carolina will make the final decision in November," Forest said in a statement.

