5 rescued from windows; 30 displaced in High Point apartment fire

Fire officials said five people went to area hospitals for injuries, but all are expected to be OK.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fire at a High Point apartment complex forced 30 people out of their homes Monday night. Fire officials said five people went to area hospitals for injuries, but they will all be OK.

Fire officials said the fire happened around 10:30 p.m. at a complex off Copperstone Drive.

Firefighters had to rescue five people on the upper floor from the windows.

Officials said 30 people, mostly adults, were displaced in at least nine units. Some pets were displaced as well.

The five people who went to area hospitals are all expected to be OK. Two of them went to Wake Forest Baptist for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Two more were taken to Cone Health for smoke inhalation. One person went to a hospital in High Point to be checked out for minor injuries.