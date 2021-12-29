Cornelius police officer passes away

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own officers.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the department announced the passing of Ofc. Joshua Murray. While an exact cause of death was not revealed, the department said he had faced an off-duty medical event.
The department asked for prayers for Murray's family.
MORE NEWS: Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin laid to rest
Murray's passing marks the second death of a police officer within the Charlotte metro in the last week. On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department laid Ofc. Mia Goodwin to rest. She was killed after a tractor-trailer crashed into her and three other officers on Dec. 22 along Interstate 85.