COROLLA, N.C. — A horse in Corolla died after getting entangled in guy-wire Saturday.

A Facebook post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund says a horse ran head-first in some unmarked wire when they were chasing each other. The horse died instantly.

The horse that died was the mother of Rosie, who is now old enough to survive without her milk. Rosie is one of their year's foals.

The mare was buried in a secluded spot near where she died. The fund says they will work with the power company Monday to have all the power poles checked and markers put on any bare guy-wires.

The fund says one of their stallions was hit by a driver one night earlier this month. That horse recovered.

