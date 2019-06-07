COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) is urging everyone to slow down and use caution when driving on the beach. This comes after a Corolla horse was hit Friday night around 9:00 p.m. The accident happened in the Swan Beach area, staff says. The driver stopped and called for help.

However, in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, the CWHF said the horse ran off after the accident and hasn't been seen since. There was a significant search Friday night and Saturday morning, but the injured horse still hasn't been located.

They're asking people who live in the area between Penny’s Hill and MM17 and visitors to be on the lookout for a horse with possible injuries.

Corolla Wild Horse Fund Last night around 9pm a horse was hit by a vehicle on the beach. While the vehicle sustained significant damage, the horse ran off. Staff, volunteers, and deputies searched for the horse but couldn't...

The Wild Horse Fund asks anyone who sees a horse with injuries to call staff on the beach at 252-453-8002.

