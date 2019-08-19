COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) says a young stallion had to be put down after he was badly injured by a barbed wire fence.

The organization said Joaquin the wild horse tried to go through a barbed wire fence on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services property earlier this week. A good Samaritan spotted him and immediately called CWHF.

CWHF says Joaquin's had injuries to his leg that were beyond repair, and a vet determined the most humane course of action would be euthanasia.

CWHF says they are hoping for solutions to this problem so this doesn't happen to other horses.

"We have feared this scenario since the barbed wire was installed several years ago. USFWS has been very sympathetic and responsive since the accident occurred and we hope that we're able to come up with a replacement for the barbed wire that serves their purposes without endangering the horses. Meetings are already being set for the coming weeks, and we are optimistic for a positive outcome."

