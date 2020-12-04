As much as we'd like to focus on the positive that couples spending more time together is a good thing, the reality is that some marriages are falling apart during the coronavirus pandemic. As reported in the New York Post, attorneys phones are ringing. People are not only asking questions about divorce, but some are requesting to file when courts open.

Realize that this is new stress - coronavirus, schools out, stay at home, economy. It can make things between you and your spouse a little tense. Particularly, if you don't see eye to eye on how to handle things. During this time, it's important to have time apart, which is healthy. But, also realize that you're on the same team. And stress from the coronavirus is temporary.

A good way to tell is if the problems you're currently experiencing are long-standing meaning that you've had it before the pandemic. Or, has the stress of the coronavirus highlighted the problems? If the egg is already cracked so to speak then the stress of the coronavirus can bust the rest of the egg. If someone is pulling the plug on the marriage, usually it's because the problem already existed. Pay attention to how you feel after an argument. Do you want to make up with your spouse? Or, are you comfortable leaving things alone and not talking? Do you find that you want to know what's going on for them? How they feel? How they're coping with the coronavirus fallout? Or, have you not even thought about asking them? The answers to questions about caring are telling.

