Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Alamance County Detention Center

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says staff and inmates at the center tested positive for COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Alamance County Detention Facility is managing an outbreak at the county detention center. There have been five recent cases. Two inmates tested positive last Friday. Three staff members also tested positive, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff’s office said the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two confirmed cases within a congregate living facility.

According to a press release, the Alamance County Detention facility and health department are working to mitigate the outbreak. The sheriff’s office said they’ve stepped up cleaning and sanitizing of facilities. Masks are mandatory for staff and they’ve also distributed personal hygiene kits for inmates.