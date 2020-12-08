Surry County inmate tests positive for coronavirus

Surry County's sheriff responds to concerns about a case of COVID-19 in the county's detention center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff's Office said it's taking steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 after an inmate tested positive.

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said the office found out on Tuesday about the positive case at Surry County Detention Center.

He said the facility is being cleaned and they're continually monitoring all other inmates for symptoms of coronavirus.

Hiatt said the office is also working with the Surry County Health Department.