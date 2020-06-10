Coronavirus cleaning procedures vary at Triad schools

Some school districts are closing for a couple of days when there's a coronavirus case, others close for a couple of weeks. Here's how districts decide.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another Guilford County School closed for cleaning Tuesday after a coronavirus exposure.

Montlieu Academy of Technology in High Point closed due to a staff member testing positive.

Other schools around the Triad are seeing similar cases.

Morehead High School in Rockingham County closed for two weeks after an exposure. It will reopen for in-person learning on October 19.

There are many factors used to decide whether or not a school needs to close due to a coronavirus case, and how long it will remain closed.

Some of the big considerations include:

How many people were exposed?

What part of the building were they in?

Are students affected?

Several Triad school districts follow NCDHHS guidance to handle cases. It considers those factors.

It also said districts should consult with their local health department about closures.

According to the guide, there may not be a need to close the school if the health department determines the infected person didn't have close contacts and there's enough room for social distancing.

One of the districts following those NCDHHS rules is Rockingham County Schools, where students are back in the classroom under the district's Plan B.

Several schools there are closed for two weeks of cleaning. District spokesperson Karen Hyler said that decision was based on health department guidance.

In Guilford County Schools, students are not back in the building but teachers are. The district's cases are among teachers according to GCS' COVID-19 dashboard.

GCS Communications Director Wanda Edwards said cleaning time can vary based on the amount of people and number of rooms exposed in the school.