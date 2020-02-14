HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thousands across the globe are heading to the High Point furniture market this spring and organizers say the outbreak could be a good thing for the Pre-market, next month.

The Pre-market gives a sneak peek to 100 of the biggest furniture dealers five weeks before the big show. Some of those top dealers usually head to China to look for products which is a lot harder right now.

"Many of those dealers are telling us that those plans are being canceled because of the coronavirus. They’re certainly not going to China but it’s also becoming more difficult to travel to other Asian countries like Vietnam," said Pre-market Sponsor chair Doug Bassett.

He said sponsors are talking to more dealers in the hopes they'll come to High Point instead.

"These are some of the biggest dealers with the largest open to buy. These are dealers that can buy $1 million worth or more of just one group from one customer," said Bassett.

It's not all good news though. Furniture manufacturers who rely on Chinese factories could have trouble getting the products they need for market.

"The Asian factories whether they’re in China or Vietnam all of those are being much more affected. Because you’re talking about the word, veneers, the finishing material, on and on and on," said Bassett.

He said it's too early to know if that will be a problem come April but the virus likely won't hurt the event's attendance.

"Just the fact that you can safely travel in the US will be to High Point's advantage," said Bassett.

Organizers of the April furniture market say they're watching the Coronavirus outbreak closely.

The PreMarket is March 16th and the 17th.

The Spring Market is in April.

