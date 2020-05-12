Coronavirus could cause 'longer response times' for firefighters, VA county officials warn

Carroll County announced that it is receiving backup from surrounding areas to help cover for first responders quarantining from COVID-19.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — Officials in one county on the North Carolina-Virginia border issued a warning on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic could cause delays in firefighters responding to emergencies.

Carroll County, Virginia, announced that it is receiving backup from surrounding areas to help cover for first responders quarantining from COVID-19 exposure in combination with an increase in emergency calls, according to a Facebook post from officials.

"Due to COVID-19 related challenges and high call volumes, Carroll Fire and Rescue may be experiencing longer response times. Our staff is limited due to quarantine and COVID restrictions," the county said in a post.

Carroll County is located on the North Carolina-Virginia border. Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the county announced that all Carroll County Public Schools will switch back to all virtual learning starting Wednesday, December 9.