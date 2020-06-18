x
Crew member that was at Ace Speedway tests positive for coronavirus

Alamance County health officials confirmed that the member tested positive but doesn't live in the county.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County health officials confirm a race crew member that was at Ace speedway tested positive for coronavirus. 

According to the health department, the member does not live in Alamance County. The department also said it has not identified a COVID-19 cluster linked to the recent crowded race at ACE Speedway.

The department has information on the people who were in the audience that day so they can do cross-referencing and track any future possible spread. 

Ace Speedway was the scene of statewide controversy after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered it shut down and the speedway's legal team challenged the order in court. 

The courts eventually came down on Cooper's side. 

