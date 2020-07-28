Carolina Classic Fair canceled due to COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city officials say the Carolina Classic Fair will have to wait until 2021.
According to a press release, the city is canceling this year's fair.
City management said that the chance of holding the fair amidst rising COVID-19 numbers in Forysth County and the current phase 2 restrictions was minimal.
The fair usually brings in about 300,000 people a year and officials say there's no way to eliminate the risk of spreading the virus with that many people. Projections estimate that canceling the fair will cost the city about $670,000.
This would have been the first fair under its new name after the "Dixie Classic" name was retired.
Fairgrounds staff will explore ways to hold parts of the fair virtually. More information on that will be on their website.