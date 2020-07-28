Carolina Classic Fair canceled due to COVID-19

The recently renamed fair will no longer happen in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city officials say the Carolina Classic Fair will have to wait until 2021.

According to a press release, the city is canceling this year's fair.

City management said that the chance of holding the fair amidst rising COVID-19 numbers in Forysth County and the current phase 2 restrictions was minimal.



The fair usually brings in about 300,000 people a year and officials say there's no way to eliminate the risk of spreading the virus with that many people. Projections estimate that canceling the fair will cost the city about $670,000.

This would have been the first fair under its new name after the "Dixie Classic" name was retired.