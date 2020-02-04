GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro has been at a stay-at-home order for about a week now. Under that order, citizens are allowed to go to parks but Greensboro officials are worried that there are still ways to spread the disease outdoors.

That's why they're making some changes to city parks. They're closing skate parks and basketball courts.

They're also closing public restrooms at the following parks:

Gateway Gardens

Greensboro Arboretum

Bicentennial Garden

Barber Park

County Park

Hester Park

Keeley Park

Market Street

Lake Daniel Park

Lake Brandt

Lake Higgins

Lake Townsend.

The city will also put up additional signage to let people know to practice social distancing.

