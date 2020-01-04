DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Health Department said they received word of 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.

In a press release, the department said that they can only provide limited information about the cases because of HIPAA laws.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the county to 41.

The department also clarified that nine of its cases have recovered, but some are still hospitalized.

It went on to encourage all citizens to practice proper hygiene and social distancing.

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders, here's what that means

RELATED: Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say

RELATED: Wednesday real-time coronavirus updates: North Carolina coronavirus cases climbs to 1,584