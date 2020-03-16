GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health says it will open drive-thru testing for coronavirus outside its emergency departments on Tuesday, March 17. The centers and stations are expected to be open at 8 a.m., but here's the thing - you won't be tested unless you have an order from a physician.

Cone Health’s drive-thru collection sites will be set up in Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham Counties. The first opens tomorrow in Greensboro at 300 E. Wendover Ave. Without leaving your car, a sample will be collected, and you'll return home to self-quarantine and await results. Again, you won't be tested without an order from a physician. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms should call their doctor or make a virtual visit. Virtual care options include on-demand video calls e-visits and scheduled virtual visits.

“With heightened awareness throughout the community, citizens with symptoms want answers and support,” says Bruce Swords MD, PhD, chief medical executive Cone Health. “We are establishing more convenient ways to get care while limiting exposure to others.”

Additionally, all five Cone Health emergency departments (The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital and MedCenter High Point) are establishing separate care stations for those with respiratory symptoms. These areas will allow people who may possibly have the coronavirus to receive needed care while limiting the chance of spreading the highly contagious virus to others.

Cone Health says the collection centers are a convenient way for someone to be tested while avoiding possibly spreading the virus to those in a doctor's office. Cone Health says your doctor will send you to a specific testing site if they determine you need to be tested for coronavirus.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

