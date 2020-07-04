ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Technology is being used by Rockingham County Public Libraries to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Librarians at the Eden Branch Library started using a 3-D printer to make face shields for colleagues in the Rockingham County Health Department and the Rockingham County Department of Social Services.

"I made a prototype and took it over to my director and he said, 'Great! Make me another one,' and I did," said Katherine Seaver, the branch manager at the Eden Public Library in Rockingham County.

Rockingham County Librarians Make Face Shields for Health Workers with 3-D printer

Eden Branch Public Library

RELATED: Here's how to make your own face mask if you don't have a sewing machine

RELATED: What changed about wearing face masks?

Seaver said the idea came when the library staff was looking at things they could do with the 3-D printer to help with the shortage of masks and face shields.

"I got a call a few minutes later and they said we need 50 of them, so I've been in the mass-producing business of making as many as we can right now and we've made 16," Seaver said. "We've been running the 3-D printer almost nonstop. It takes about four hours per mask to make with two and a half hours on the 3-D printer itself," she said.

CORNAVIRUS HEADLINES ON WFMYNEWS2.com:

RELATED: Are you spreading coronavirus? Why you need to wear a mask or face-covering, what to use

RELATED: Tuesday real-time coronavirus updates: Governor Cooper holding press conference at 2 p.m.

RELATED: 'This is real' | Greensboro native now living in Seattle expresses coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Are Greensboro shoppers wearing face coverings now that the CDC says we should? Not really. We counted.